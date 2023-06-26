Forum Capital Provides $18M Equity Investment for Multifamily Project in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Forum Capital Advisors, a Denver-based investment firm, has provided an $18 million equity investment for Tacara at Steubing Heights, a 293-unit multifamily project that will be located near South Texas Medical Center in San Antonio. The four-story complex will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, clubhouse, outdoor lounge and a pet park. The name of the lead developer was not disclosed. Construction is expected to begin before the end of the year and to be complete in 2025.