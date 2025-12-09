Tuesday, December 9, 2025
Forum Investment Group Buys 168-Unit Indigo Apartments in Canton, Georgia

by John Nelson

CANTON, GA. — Denver-based Forum Investment Group has purchased The Indigo, a 168-unit apartment community located at 300 Prominence Point Parkway in Canton, a northern suburb of Atlanta in Cherokee County. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The transaction marks Forum’s first real estate acquisition in nearly five years.

Built in 2022, The Indigo features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 731 to 1,410 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, grilling and picnic areas and onsite maintenance and package services.

