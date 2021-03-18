REBusinessOnline

Forward One Buys CVS-Occupied Property in La Verne, California for $7.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

LA VERNE, CALIF. — California-based Forward One has purchased a retail property located at 1479 Foothill Blvd. in La Verne, a suburb of Los Angeles. New Jersey-based Arctrust, a private REIT, sold the asset for $7.7 million in an off-market transaction.

CVS/pharmacy anchors the 26,500-square-foot building, which is situated on 1.6 acres. Anton Qiu of Anchor Pacific Capital represented the buyer, while David Kern of The Mansour Group represented the seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  