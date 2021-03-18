Forward One Buys CVS-Occupied Property in La Verne, California for $7.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

LA VERNE, CALIF. — California-based Forward One has purchased a retail property located at 1479 Foothill Blvd. in La Verne, a suburb of Los Angeles. New Jersey-based Arctrust, a private REIT, sold the asset for $7.7 million in an off-market transaction.

CVS/pharmacy anchors the 26,500-square-foot building, which is situated on 1.6 acres. Anton Qiu of Anchor Pacific Capital represented the buyer, while David Kern of The Mansour Group represented the seller in the deal.