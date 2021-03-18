Forward One Buys CVS-Occupied Property in La Verne, California for $7.7M
LA VERNE, CALIF. — California-based Forward One has purchased a retail property located at 1479 Foothill Blvd. in La Verne, a suburb of Los Angeles. New Jersey-based Arctrust, a private REIT, sold the asset for $7.7 million in an off-market transaction.
CVS/pharmacy anchors the 26,500-square-foot building, which is situated on 1.6 acres. Anton Qiu of Anchor Pacific Capital represented the buyer, while David Kern of The Mansour Group represented the seller in the deal.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.