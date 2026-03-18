Wednesday, March 18, 2026
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AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

Forza Properties Acquires Two Small-Bay Industrial Buildings Near Sacramento for $9M

by Amy Works

SACRAMENTO AND CARMICHAEL, CALIF. — Forza Properties has purchased two industrial properties for a combined $9 million. Matt Post, Anthony DeLorenzo and Sammy Cemo of CBRE represented the two sellers, 5753 Auburn Blvd LLC and MCA IGF Carmichael LLC, in the transactions. Matt Susac, Tyler Howell, Todd Sanfilippo and Walter Smyth of CBRE handled leasing for the properties.

The multi-tenant property, located at 5753 Auburn Blvd. in Sacramento, sold for $4.8 million. The asset features 22 units spread across four buildings, with suites averaging 1,400 square feet. Each suite has one roll-up door, a 16-foot clear height and convenient access to Interstate 80. At the time of sale, the property was 97 percent leased.

The fully leased property in Carmichael sold for $4.2 million. The asset includes 17 units averaging 1,529 square feet, 19 roll-up doors and 12-foot ceilings. The property recently underwent capital improvements, including roof work, exterior paint, asphalt upgrades and interior renovations. The property has immediate access to Interstate 80.

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