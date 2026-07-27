Foss Secures Tax Credits for 25-Story Office Tower Conversion in Des Moines

DES MOINES, IOWA — Foss & Co., a tax credit syndicator, has secured financing for the Financial Center, a 25-story office tower in downtown Des Moines. Developed by Lawmark Capital, the project will convert the building into 209 market-rate apartment units and 152,000 square feet of commercial space, generating approximately $14.6 million in 2026 federal Historic Tax Credits. Constructed between 1973 and 1974, the Financial Center was the tallest building in Iowa upon its completion. The conversion plan will transform a portion of floors one through three and all of floors four through 18 into residential units. Resident amenities will include a golf simulator, fitness center, rooftop deck with a pool and direct access to Des Moines’ 4.2-mile downtown skywalk system.