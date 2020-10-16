Foster Financial Acquires 28-Story Office Tower in Downtown Detroit

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Office

The buyer plans to rename the property 211 Tower.

DETROIT — Foster Financial Co. has acquired a 28-story office tower located at 211 W. Fort St. in downtown Detroit for an undisclosed price. The Grosse Pointe-based company acquired the asset in a joint venture with Tribus, a Grosse Pointe family office, according to Crain’s Detroit Business. This is the first time that the building, constructed in 1961, has sold. The 450,000-square-foot property is home to tenants such as the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, U.S. Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Passport Office. Foster Financial plans to rename the building 211 Tower and undertake renovations. The seller was the original developer, which included principals from New York-based Minskoff Grant Realty & Management Corp., according to Crain’s.