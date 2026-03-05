Foth Relocates to 23,500 SF Office Space at Historic Carpenter Building in Des Moines

DES MOINES, IOWA — Foth, an engineering services firm, has relocated to the historic Carpenter Building in downtown Des Moines. Savills managed the lease negotiations, project management and office build-out for the 23,500-square-foot space. The project spans the second and third floors with an interconnected stairwell. Constructed in 1918, the Carpenter Building is a 50,000-square-foot property that has recently been transformed into Class A office space. Amenities include a fitness center, game room and conferencing facilities. Ashley Moen and Andrew Yung of Savills managed the lease negotiations for Foth while colleague Jon Theis led the build-out.