Foulger-Pratt, Howard Hughes, Seritage Demolish Landmark Mall in Alexandria for 4 MSF Mixed-Use Project

WestEnd Alexandria will comprise 2,500 apartments, including 200 affordable housing units; parks and open space; approximately 125,000 square feet of medical office buildings; nearly 235,000 square feet of retail and restaurant uses; and a new facility for Alexandria Fire-EMS Station 208.

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — Foulger-Pratt, The Howard Hughes Corp. and Seritage Growth Properties have broken ground on their 4 million-square-foot WestEnd Alexandria project with the demolition of Landmark Mall. Built in 1965 as an open-air shopping center, the 715,520-square-foot Landmark was converted to an enclosed shopping mall in 1990. The mall officially closed its doors in 2017 following Howard Hughes Corp.’s purchase of the former Macy’s store, but the Sears department store remained open until 2020. Last year the Sears owner, the City of Alexandria, signed Inova Health to a 99-year ground lease at the site where the health system is building a $1 billion hospital campus will span 11 acres. At full buildout, WestEnd Alexandria will span 52 acres and comprise 2,500 apartments, including 200 affordable housing units; parks and open space; approximately 125,000 square feet of medical office buildings; nearly 235,000 square feet of retail and restaurant uses; and a new facility for Alexandria Fire-EMS Station 208. Foulger-Pratt, Howard Hughes and Seritage plan to begin Phase I of WestEnd Alexandria in 2023 with the first residential buildings delivering in 2025.