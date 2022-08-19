Foulger-Pratt Sells 1,752-Unit Self-Storage Facility in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Potomac, Md.-based Foulger-Pratt has sold a 1,752-unit self-storage facility located at 72 Florida Ave. in Washington, D.C. A partnership between Invesco Real Estate and Baranof Holdings purchased the facility for an undisclosed price. Steve Mellon, Brian Somoza, Craig Childs, Bill Prutting and Jay Wellschlager of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. Built in March 2020, the seven-story property operates under the Extra Space Storage brand and features a 1,000-square-foot office and 400 square feet of restrooms and bike storage. The facility offers electronic access control, 24-hour video surveillance, covered loading areas and two elevators to access the upper floors.