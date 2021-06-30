Foulger-Pratt to Develop $119.5M Rae at Westlake Apartment Project in Bethesda, Maryland

The Rae at Westlake is a five-story, 343-unit multifamily property in Bethesda.

BETHESDA, MD. — Foulger-Pratt will develop The Rae at Westlake, a five-story, 343-unit multifamily property in Bethesda. The community will include 299 market-rate apartments and 44 affordable housing units. The developer expects the property to cost $119.5 million to bring on line.

Located at 10401 Motor City Drive, Rae at Westlake will be situated across from Westfield Montgomery Mall, which has 750,000 square feet of retail space with more than 40 dining places, theaters and a bowling alley. The mall is currently undergoing renovations.

The mixed-income apartment property will be located off Interstate 270 and close to federal government operations, including the National Institutes of Health and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Additionally, the project will be located across from the Montgomery Mall Transit Center, which provides bus access to three Metrorail stations.

The Rae will feature 46 studio, 170 one-bedroom and 127 two-bedroom units. Community amenities will include a dedicated dog run and pet spa, 24-hour fitness center, bocce ball courts, pedestrian trail, two courtyards with pool and grilling, coworking space and community event space. The project is slated to be open by the end of 2023.

The apartment project was funded by $42.7 million sponsor and investor equity, including 440 individual investors on CrowdStreet who provided $22.3 million. Wells Fargo also provided a $76.8 million construction loan. The project has $119.5 million total development value.

Foulger-Pratt is a Potomac, Md.-based real estate investment and development firm.