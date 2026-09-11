Foundation 8 Receives $44.5M Loan for Office Component of Mixed-Use Tower in Downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — Foundation 8 has received a $44.5 million loan secured by the office component of 333 N. Central Avenue, a mixed-use tower in downtown Phoenix. Hilco Group Real Estate Capital structured the first mortgage financing to refinance existing acquisition financing and provide additional capital to support leasing costs, tenant improvements, capital improvements and other costs associated with the execution of Foundation 8’s business plan.

New York-based Sterling Realty Capital acted as debt placement agent and financing advisor to Foundation 8 in connection with the transaction. Adi Bedi of Sterling Realty Capital led the financing assignment and worked closely with Foundation 8 and the Hilco Global practice throughout the structuring, underwriting and closing process.

Built in 2010, the property comprises 246,490 square feet of office space across the top eight floors of the tower, 2,522 square feet of ground-floor retail space, rooftop amenity rights and shared access to the building’s parking structure. A separately owned 242-key Westin Hotel occupies the middle portion of the building.

The financing will support the repositioning of the office space from a historically single-tenant corporate headquarters into a multi-tenant office property. Foundation 8 purchased the office component in December 2025.

Originally purpose-built for Freeport-McMoRan, the office space features expansive floor plates, floor-to-ceiling glass, panoramic views of downtown Phoenix and institutional-quality building systems.