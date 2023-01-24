Foundation Building Materials Signs 30,547 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Dallas
DALLAS — Foundation Building Materials, a California-based provider of construction supplies, has signed a 30,547-square-foot industrial lease renewal at 8301 John Carpenter Freeway in Dallas. Chicago-based investment firm ML Realty owns the property and was internally represented in the lease negotiations. Ryan Boozer and Lena Pierce of Stream Realty Partners represented the tenant.
