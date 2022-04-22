REBusinessOnline

Founders 3 Arranges $4.3M Sale of Industrial Building in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin

MENOMONEE FALLS, WIS. — Founders 3 Real Estate Services has arranged the $4.3 million sale of a 70,000-square-foot industrial building in Menomonee Falls, a northwest suburb of Milwaukee. The property is located on Woodale Drive. Bob Flood of Founders 3 represented the seller, Kohl’s Inc. Dynamic Tool Corp., which builds plastic injection molds for the packaging, personal care and healthcare industries, was the buyer.

