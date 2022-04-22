Founders 3 Arranges $4.3M Sale of Industrial Building in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin
MENOMONEE FALLS, WIS. — Founders 3 Real Estate Services has arranged the $4.3 million sale of a 70,000-square-foot industrial building in Menomonee Falls, a northwest suburb of Milwaukee. The property is located on Woodale Drive. Bob Flood of Founders 3 represented the seller, Kohl’s Inc. Dynamic Tool Corp., which builds plastic injection molds for the packaging, personal care and healthcare industries, was the buyer.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.