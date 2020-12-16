Founders 3 Brokers $2.6M Sale of Office Property in Sheboygan, Wisconsin

SHEBOYGAN, WIS. — Founders 3 Real Estate Services has brokered the sale of a 23,220-square-foot office property in Sheboygan for $2.6 million. Built in 1989, the asset is located at 1441 N. Taylor Drive. BMO Harris Bank is the anchor tenant. Bob Flood and Andy Hess of Founders 3 represented the seller, BL-Branch Group One LLC. The buyer was JVL Ventures Real Estate I LLC.