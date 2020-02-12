REBusinessOnline

Founders 3 Brokers $5.2M Sale of Industrial Building in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Founders 3 Real Estate Services has brokered the sale of a 98,600-square-foot industrial building in Milwaukee for $5.2 million. The property is located at 11925 W. Carmen Ave. Andy Hess and Derek Yentz of Founders 3 represented the seller, HK Ventures LLC. BIG Acquisitions LLC, a division of Brennan Investment Group, purchased the facility, which is fully leased to Hilmot.

