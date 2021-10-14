REBusinessOnline

Founders 3 Brokers Sale-Leaseback of 146,560 SF Industrial Facility in Milwaukee

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Founders 3 Real Estate Services has brokered the sale-leaseback of a 146,560-square-foot industrial facility in Milwaukee for an undisclosed price. The property serves as a processing plant for tenant Klement’s Sausage Co. The facility features climate-controlled manufacturing space as well as significant cold and freezer storage space. Klement’s has occupied the building since its construction in 1989. Since then, the property has gone through extensive renovations and expansions in 1997, 2004 and 2019. Klement’s, a subsidiary of Tall Tree Foods, has signed a long-term lease for the facility. Bob Flood, Andy Hess and Kemp Collings of Founders 3 represented Tall Tree Foods in the transaction. Madison-based SARA Investment Real Estate was the buyer.

