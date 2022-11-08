Founders 3 Brokers Sale of Two Industrial Buildings in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin

MENOMONEE FALLS, WIS. — Founders 3 Real Estate Services has brokered the sale of two industrial buildings totaling 75,163 square feet in Menomonee Falls, a northwest suburb of Milwaukee. The sales price was undisclosed. Bob Flood of Founders 3 represented the seller, Kohl’s Inc. Flood will market the properties for lease or sale on behalf of the buyer, Luther Group.