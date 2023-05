GLENDALE, WIS. — Founders 3 Real Estate Services has negotiated the $5.4 million sale of an 86,750-square-foot industrial building in the Milwaukee suburb of Glendale. The property sits on 3.5 acres at 6100 N. Baker Road. Scott Revolinski and Brett Deter of Founders 3 represented the seller, Grandview Park Partners LLC. The buyer was an entity doing business as 2022 Florist LLC.