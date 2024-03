GREENFIELD, WIS. — Founders 3 Real Estate Services has brokered the $1.7 million sale of a 21,848-square-foot flex industrial facility in Greenfield, a southern suburb of Milwaukee. The property is located at 3442 S. 103rd St. Derek Yentz of Founders 3 represented the seller, Progressive Casualty Insurance Co. The buyer was an entity doing business as SAM-Progressive LLC.