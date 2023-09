PLANO, TEXAS — Minnesota-based investment firm Founders Properties has sold a 114,000-square-foot industrial building located at 780 Shiloh Road in Plano. The building was constructed in 2001, renovated in 2007 and was fully leased at the time of sale to a single unnamed tenant. Randy Baird, Jonathan Bryan, Ryan Thornton, Nathan Wynne and Eliza Bachhuber of CBRE represented Founders Properties in the transaction. The buyer was an undisclosed, California-based private investor.