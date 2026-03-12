Foundry Acquires Five Seniors Housing Communities in Georgia, Florida

ORLANDO, FLA. — Foundry Commercial, a commercial real estate services firm, developer and investor based in Orlando, has acquired five seniors housing communities in Georgia and Florida. Totaling 320 units, the portfolio comprises two communities in Warner Robins and Boynton Ridge, Ga., and three communities in Jacksonville, Titusville and Plant City, Fla.

Allegro Living Management, an affiliate of Foundry, will operate the portfolio under the Alto brand. Each community features 44 assisted living units and 20 memory care units and has an average vintage age below five years, according to Foundry.

Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors represented the undisclosed seller, a regional development firm, in the transaction. The sales price was also not disclosed.