Thursday, March 12, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The acquired portfolio includes The Canopy at Boynton Ridge in Georgia.
AcquisitionsFloridaGeorgiaSeniors HousingSoutheast

Foundry Acquires Five Seniors Housing Communities in Georgia, Florida

by John Nelson

ORLANDO, FLA. — Foundry Commercial, a commercial real estate services firm, developer and investor based in Orlando, has acquired five seniors housing communities in Georgia and Florida. Totaling 320 units, the portfolio comprises two communities in Warner Robins and Boynton Ridge, Ga., and three communities in Jacksonville, Titusville and Plant City, Fla.

Allegro Living Management, an affiliate of Foundry, will operate the portfolio under the Alto brand. Each community features 44 assisted living units and 20 memory care units and has an average vintage age below five years, according to Foundry.

Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors represented the undisclosed seller, a regional development firm, in the transaction. The sales price was also not disclosed.

You may also like

Versal Arranges Sale of 578-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

Inland Buys 132-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Monument,...

Tacoma Public Schools Acquires Two-Building Industrial Property in...

Colliers Arranges $156M Sale of Huntington Tower in...

Skender Breaks Ground on 70-Unit Independent Living Community...

Endeavor Breaks Ground on 1,009-Bed Student Housing Development...

Block & Co. Brokers Sale of 81,884 SF...

LEG, JM Zell Plan to Convert Former TSA...

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Arranges Sale of...