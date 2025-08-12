Foundry, American Realty Advisors Obtain $57M Loan for Osprey Logistics Park in South Florida

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. — A joint venture between Foundry Commercial and American Realty Advisors has obtained a $57 million loan for Osprey Logistics Park, a 427,515-square-foot industrial park located at 12000 N.W. 39th St. in Coral Springs, a city in South Florida’s Broward County. Steven Klein, Melissa Rose, Nicole Barba and Preston Bacon of JLL arranged the floating-rate loan through Synovus Bank.

Built in 2023, Osprey Logistics Park sits on 22.2 acres adjacent to Sawgrass Expressway and Sample Road. Features include 36-foot clear heights, 180-foot truck courts, 235-foot depths and 54-foot column spacing.