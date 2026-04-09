Foundry Arranges $24.5M Sale of Mixed-Use Building in Winter Garden, Florida

WINTER GARDEN, FLA. — Orlando-based Foundry Commercial has brokered the $24.5 million sale of The Exchange, a mixed-use building located at 270 W. Plant St. in downtown Winter Garden, a suburb of Orlando. Delivered in 2021, the 42,800-square-foot property was fully leased to office tenants and retailers at the time of sale.

The buyer is James Larweth, a private investor who has actively acquired assets in downtown Winter Garden. Chris DeMartino, Rick Helton, Dale Peterson, Joe Chick and Christine Mansour of Foundry represented the seller, the Keating family, in the transaction. Jay Strates of The Strates Group was the previous leasing agent for The Exchange and assisted the Foundry team in the sale.