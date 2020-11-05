Foundry Arranges 91,297 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Atlanta for Logistics Firm

STOCKBRIDGE, GA. — Foundry Commercial has arranged a 91,297-square-foot, 10-year lease for International Freight Forwarders (IFF) in Stockbridge, about 25 miles south of Atlanta. Atlanta-based IFF plans to occupy the space at Eagles Landing Trade Center II in the first quarter of 2021. The 400,000-square-foot building features 30-foot clear heights. Jordan Camp and Reid Hanner of Foundry represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. The landlord was an unnamed pension fund investor.

IFF offers monthly storage, inventory management, quality control, packaging and crating, live loading and unloading of containers, stripping and loading of floor-loaded containers and multiple party routing of inbound consolidations for several industries.