Foundry Breaks Ground on 43-Acre Industrial Development in Metro Nashville

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Southeast, Tennessee

Creekside Logistics is a three-building industrial project underway in Smyrna, Tenn. Completion of the development is scheduled for late 2023.

SMYRNA, TENN. — Foundry Commercial has broken ground on Creekside Logistics, a three-building, 43-acre industrial project located in Smyrna, roughly 25 miles southeast of Nashville. Building 1 will comprise 88,400 square feet, with Buildings 2 and 3 spanning 147,209 square feet and 135,200 square feet, respectively. Completion of the single-phase development is scheduled for late 2023. Synovus Bank is providing financing for the project, and Layton Construction is serving as the general contractor.