Foundry Breaks Ground on 43-Acre Industrial Development in Metro Nashville
SMYRNA, TENN. — Foundry Commercial has broken ground on Creekside Logistics, a three-building, 43-acre industrial project located in Smyrna, roughly 25 miles southeast of Nashville. Building 1 will comprise 88,400 square feet, with Buildings 2 and 3 spanning 147,209 square feet and 135,200 square feet, respectively. Completion of the single-phase development is scheduled for late 2023. Synovus Bank is providing financing for the project, and Layton Construction is serving as the general contractor.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.