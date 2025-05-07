Wednesday, May 7, 2025
AcquisitionsDevelopmentIndustrialNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Foundry Brokers Land Sale in Metro Raleigh, Buyer Plans 487,200 SF Industrial Park

by John Nelson

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — Foundry Commercial has brokered the sale of a nearly 30-acre industrial land site along the N.C. Highway 55 corridor in Fuquay-Varina. The buyer, Chicago-based Stotan Industrial, will deliver approximately 487,200 square feet of small-bay industrial space across three new buildings. Stotan anticipates the project, its first in the Raleigh-Durham region, will be delivered in second-quarter 2026.

Jim Allaire, Sarah Godwin and Karl Hudson IV of Foundry represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The project represents the first large-scale, institutionally designed industrial development in Fuquay-Varina in decades, according to Foundry Commercial.

