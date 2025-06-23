Foundry Brokers Sale, Facilitates Mixed-Use Rezoning of 95 Acres in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Foundry Commercial has facilitated the acquisition and rezoning of a 95-acre tract in Durham for the development of Brickworks, a planned mixed-use development. The Durham City Council approved the rezoning ordinance in January, which will transform a former brick factory into a residential and commercial area. Charlotte-based SpaceCraft will serve as the master developer for the project. David Batten and Geoff Loftin of APG Advisors represented the seller in the transaction.

Upon completion of the project, Brickworks will include 1,880 residential units and 49,500 square feet of commercial space. Construction of the multiphase project is expected to take place over a five-year period.

One-third of the site is slated for Phase I of Brickworks, which will include a combination of apartments, townhomes and retail space. Homes will range from studio units to three-bedroom layouts, with 5 percent of the residences set aside for families earning 60 percent or less of the area median income (AMI). Public spaces like sports fields, biking and walking trails and preserved woodlands and wetlands will also be accessible at the development.