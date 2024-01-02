Tuesday, January 2, 2024
4000-Horizon-Way-Irving
Foundry Commercial's industrial redevelopment in Irving will convert a 287,000-square-foot office building into a 337,000-square-foot, three-building industrial complex.
AcquisitionsDevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Foundry Commercial Acquires 287,000 SF Office Building in Irving, Plans Industrial Conversion

by Taylor Williams

IRVING, TEXAS — Orlando-based real estate investment and brokerage services firm Foundry Commercial has purchased a 287,000-square-foot office building located at 4000 Horizon Way in Irving with plans to convert the property into an industrial facility. Foundry Commercial plans to reposition the property, which was built on 24.2 acres in 1999, into a three-building complex that totals roughly 337,000 square feet. The industrial buildings will feature rear-load configurations and roughly 70 combined trailer parking spaces. Construction is set to begin in the first quarter.

