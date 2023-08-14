Monday, August 14, 2023
Capital Funding Group (CFG) provided financing for the acquisition.
AcquisitionsSeniors HousingSoutheastVirginia

Foundry Commercial Acquires 90-Unit White Springs Senior Living Community in Metro D.C.

by John Nelson

WARRENTON, VA. — Foundry Commercial has acquired White Springs Senior Living, a 90-unit seniors housing community located in Warrenton, approximately 48 miles outside of Washington, D.C. White Springs, which opened in 2020, offers assisted living and memory care services. Ryan Weekes and Zach Strunk of Foundry arranged the transaction, with support from Spring Arbor Associates. Capital Funding Group (CFG) provided funding for the acquisition. The seller, sales price and loan amount were not disclosed.

