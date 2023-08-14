Foundry Commercial Acquires 90-Unit White Springs Senior Living Community in Metro D.C.

WARRENTON, VA. — Foundry Commercial has acquired White Springs Senior Living, a 90-unit seniors housing community located in Warrenton, approximately 48 miles outside of Washington, D.C. White Springs, which opened in 2020, offers assisted living and memory care services. Ryan Weekes and Zach Strunk of Foundry arranged the transaction, with support from Spring Arbor Associates. Capital Funding Group (CFG) provided funding for the acquisition. The seller, sales price and loan amount were not disclosed.