Foundry Commercial Arranges 125,008 SF Office Lease at McEwen Northside in Nashville’s Cool Springs District

OMNIA Partners will occupy all five floors of office space at McEwen Northside's Block A building starting in early 2023.

FRANKLIN, TENN. — Foundry Commercial has arranged a 125,008-square-foot office lease at McEwen Northside, a 45-acre mixed-use campus in Nashville’s Cool Springs submarket. Located in the city of Franklin, the development features 1 million square feet of office space, 113,000 square feet of restaurants and specialty retail, a 150-room hotel, 770 luxury apartment units and green spaces. The tenant, procurement and supply chain management organization OMNIA Partners, will occupy all five floors of office space at the project’s Block A building starting in early 2023. The building also houses 19,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space on the ground level. OMNIA is relocating from its current headquarters, which is also in Franklin. Vince Dunavant of Foundry Commercial represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. The landlord is Boyle Investment Co., co-developer of McEwen Northside alongside Northwood Ravin.