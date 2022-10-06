REBusinessOnline

Foundry Commercial Arranges 125,008 SF Office Lease at McEwen Northside in Nashville’s Cool Springs District

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Southeast, Tennessee

OMNIA Partners will occupy all five floors of office space at McEwen Northside's Block A building starting in early 2023.

FRANKLIN, TENN. — Foundry Commercial has arranged a 125,008-square-foot office lease at McEwen Northside, a 45-acre mixed-use campus in Nashville’s Cool Springs submarket. Located in the city of Franklin, the development features 1 million square feet of office space, 113,000 square feet of restaurants and specialty retail, a 150-room hotel, 770 luxury apartment units and green spaces. The tenant, procurement and supply chain management organization OMNIA Partners, will occupy all five floors of office space at the project’s Block A building starting in early 2023. The building also houses 19,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space on the ground level. OMNIA is relocating from its current headquarters, which is also in Franklin. Vince Dunavant of Foundry Commercial represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. The landlord is Boyle Investment Co., co-developer of McEwen Northside alongside Northwood Ravin.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
11
Webinar: No Crystal Ball… But Let’s Talk About the Outlook for Seniors Housing Investment and Finance
Oct
12
Webinar: The Future of Multifamily Advertising is Here
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  