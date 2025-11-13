Thursday, November 13, 2025
The office tower within Interlock will be the new corporate headquarters home for AMX Logistics.
Foundry Commercial Arranges Office Headquarters Lease at Interlock in Atlanta for AMX Logistics

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Foundry Commercial has arranged a 20,299-square-foot office lease at Interlock, a mixed-use development in Atlanta’s West Midtown district, for AMX Logistics, an asset trucking and third-party logistics firm. The new corporate headquarters lease is expected to create 200 net new jobs for AMX by the end of 2026.

Phil Costabile and Lawrence Gellerstedt IV of Foundry represented the tenant in the lease transaction. Aileen Almassy and Will Porter of Partners Real Estate represented the landlord, SJC Ventures.

