Foundry Commercial Buys 24-Property Spring Arbor Senior Living Portfolio in Mid-Atlantic

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Maryland, Multifamily, North Carolina, Seniors Housing, Southeast, Virginia

ORLANDO — Foundry Commercial, in partnership with an investment fund managed by Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing, has purchased the Spring Arbor Senior Living collection of 24 assisted living and memory care communities across the Mid-Atlantic. As part of the transaction, Foundry Commercial acquired the current operator, which will continue to manage the properties post-closing.

The portfolio contains 1,424 units throughout Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia, with capacity for more than 1,800 residents. The Spring Arbor platform will continue operations under the Spring Arbor Senior Living brand.

Capital Funding arranged financing for the transaction. Terms of the acquisition were not released.

