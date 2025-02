FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Orlando-based development and investment firm Foundry Commercial has purchased an industrial outdoor storage (IOS) site in Fort Worth. Located on the city’s south side, the site at 8800 S. Freeway spans 6 acres upon which Foundry plans to construct a 5,200-square-foot service building. Foundry is partnering with Manulife Investment Management on the purchase and development of the property, which will be known as Freeway Yards.