Foundry Commercial Facilitates 31,392 SF Office Lease in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Foundry Commercial has facilitated a 31,392-square-foot office lease at The Edison, a new 125,000-square-foot office building located in Charlotte’s Airport submarket. The tenant, the National Board of Examiners in Optometry (NBEO), plans to move into its new headquarters space this summer.

Meredith Ball, Karah Tanneberger and Eliza Gordon of Foundry represented the unnamed landlord in the lease negotiations. Brian Brtalik and Mike Dempsey, also with Foundry, represented NBEO. The new lease brings The Edison to 75 percent occupancy. Amenities at the office building include a high-end fitness facility, outdoor space with a food truck program and ample onsite parking.