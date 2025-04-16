Foundry Commercial Negotiates 14,000 SF Office Lease at Savona Mill Project in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Foundry Commercial has negotiated a 14,000-square-foot office lease at Savona Mill, an adaptive reuse of a historic textile mill in Charlotte’s FreeMoreWest neighborhood.

John Ball and Claiborne Mulhern of Foundry Commercial represented the owners, Portman Holdings and institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management, in the lease negotiations. Patrick McCoy and Mike Hopper of Newmark represented the tenant, BGW CPA PLLC, a business advisory and accounting firm.

Construction is underway on two speculative office suites at Savona Mill totaling 15,000 square feet. Redline designed the suites and Enbloc is overseeing the build-out, which is expected to wrap up this summer.

In addition to offices, Savona Mill comprises retail space and amenities including a fitness center, bike storage, conference facilities, an outdoor amphitheater, green spaces, a rooftop deck and a community-centric plaza. Portman Residential also recently delivered Vera at Savona Mill, a 319-unit multifamily development situated adjacent to Savona Mill.