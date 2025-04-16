Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Pictured is the reception area of a new speculative office suite at Savona Mill, an adaptive reuse project of a former textile mill in Charlotte.
Leasing ActivityMixed-UseNorth CarolinaOfficeSoutheast

Foundry Commercial Negotiates 14,000 SF Office Lease at Savona Mill Project in Charlotte

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Foundry Commercial has negotiated a 14,000-square-foot office lease at Savona Mill, an adaptive reuse of a historic textile mill in Charlotte’s FreeMoreWest neighborhood.

John Ball and Claiborne Mulhern of Foundry Commercial represented the owners, Portman Holdings and institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management, in the lease negotiations. Patrick McCoy and Mike Hopper of Newmark represented the tenant, BGW CPA PLLC, a business advisory and accounting firm.

Construction is underway on two speculative office suites at Savona Mill totaling 15,000 square feet. Redline designed the suites and Enbloc is overseeing the build-out, which is expected to wrap up this summer.

In addition to offices, Savona Mill comprises retail space and amenities including a fitness center, bike storage, conference facilities, an outdoor amphitheater, green spaces, a rooftop deck and a community-centric plaza. Portman Residential also recently delivered Vera at Savona Mill, a 319-unit multifamily development situated adjacent to Savona Mill.

You may also like

ZG Capital, Rialto Complete Renovation of 136,000 SF...

Intuit Signs 77,000 SF Office Lease Expansion in...

Sam’s Club to Remodel All 600 Stores

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 396-Unit Averly...

BWE Secures $22.3M Construction Financing for Mixed-Income Housing...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $12.9M Sale of AVID...

Hoffman & Associates Signs Four New Restaurants to...

CBRE Brokers $6.3M Sale of Office Building in...

Simply Good Foods Signs 805,000 SF Industrial Lease...