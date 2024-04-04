Foundry Commercial Purchases Shopton Square Retail Center in Metro Charlotte

BELMONT, N.C. — Orlando-based Foundry Commercial has purchased Shopton Square, a 24,250-square-foot, unanchored retail center in Belmont, a southern suburb of Charlotte. The center was fully leased to 13 tenants at the time of sale. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Shopton Square was originally developed and leased by the real estate arm of grocer Food Lion. The acquisition of Shopton Square marks the first for Foundry Commercial’s Retail Investment Platform, which was launched last year and prioritizes necessity-based retail properties.