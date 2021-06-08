REBusinessOnline

Foundry Commercial, Stockbridge Break Ground on Phase II of 1,000-Acre Industrial Park in Plant City, Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

Lakeside Logistics

Lakeside Logistics is a 1,000-acre industrial park located in Plant City, Florida.

PLANT CITY, FLA. — Foundry Commercial and Stockbridge have broken ground on the second speculative development at Lakeside Logistics, a 1,000-acre industrial park located in Plant City. The park is situated about 1.5 miles south of Interstate 4, 22 miles east of Tampa and 56 miles southwest of Orlando.

The first phase of Lakeside Logistics was recently delivered, featuring a 505,160-square-foot, cross-dock warehouse distribution facility with 36-foot clear heights. The second phase of Lakeside Logistics will include two buildings totaling 414,000 square feet. Foundry Commercial plans to develop additional phases at Lakeside Logistics, which when finished will total over 1 million square feet.

Lakeside Logistics marks the 10th project developed by Foundry Commercial.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews