Foundry Commercial, Stockbridge Break Ground on Phase II of 1,000-Acre Industrial Park in Plant City, Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

Lakeside Logistics is a 1,000-acre industrial park located in Plant City, Florida.

PLANT CITY, FLA. — Foundry Commercial and Stockbridge have broken ground on the second speculative development at Lakeside Logistics, a 1,000-acre industrial park located in Plant City. The park is situated about 1.5 miles south of Interstate 4, 22 miles east of Tampa and 56 miles southwest of Orlando.

The first phase of Lakeside Logistics was recently delivered, featuring a 505,160-square-foot, cross-dock warehouse distribution facility with 36-foot clear heights. The second phase of Lakeside Logistics will include two buildings totaling 414,000 square feet. Foundry Commercial plans to develop additional phases at Lakeside Logistics, which when finished will total over 1 million square feet.

Lakeside Logistics marks the 10th project developed by Foundry Commercial.