Monday, April 1, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Egret Point Logistics Center will feature two industrial warehouses totaling 457,000 square feet in Boynton Beach, Fla.
DevelopmentFloridaIndustrialSoutheast

Foundry Commercial to Develop 457,000 SF Logistics Center in Boynton Beach, Florida

by John Nelson

BOYNTON BEACH, FLA. — Foundry Commercial has purchased 30 acres at 3800 S. Congress Ave. in Boynton Beach, with plans to develop a 457,000-square-foot logistics center at the site. Upon completion, the development — dubbed Egret Point Logistics Center — will feature two rear-load warehouses with 180-foot truck courts, 32-foot clear heights, parking and ESFR sprinkler systems.

The Orlando-based developer plans to demolish the existing 126,000-square-foot office and warehouse building currently occupying the site to make way for the new project. Construction is scheduled to be completed in spring 2025.

You may also like

JLL Brokers $95M Sale of 1099 New York...

Colliers Arranges Sale of 360-Unit Apartment Community in...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $4.4M Sale of Retail...

JBG Smith Announces Cancellation of 9 MSF Potomac...

High Street Residential Nears Completion of 289-Unit Multifamily...

Wan Bridge Completes 76-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Project in...

Square Robot Signs 14,200 SF Industrial Lease in...

JCS Realty Underway on 365-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Amazon Housing Equity Fund Provides $139.6M in Financing...