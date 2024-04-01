Foundry Commercial to Develop 457,000 SF Logistics Center in Boynton Beach, Florida

BOYNTON BEACH, FLA. — Foundry Commercial has purchased 30 acres at 3800 S. Congress Ave. in Boynton Beach, with plans to develop a 457,000-square-foot logistics center at the site. Upon completion, the development — dubbed Egret Point Logistics Center — will feature two rear-load warehouses with 180-foot truck courts, 32-foot clear heights, parking and ESFR sprinkler systems.

The Orlando-based developer plans to demolish the existing 126,000-square-foot office and warehouse building currently occupying the site to make way for the new project. Construction is scheduled to be completed in spring 2025.