Foundry Commercial to Undertake 118,032 SF Industrial Redevelopment in Irving

by Taylor Williams

IRVING, TEXAS — Orlando-based development firm Foundry Commercial will undertake an industrial redevelopment in Irving. Foundry plans to demolish a vacant, 45,000-square-foot office building at 4250 N. Belt Line Road and construct a 118,032-square-foot warehouse with 32-foot clear heights. Construction is scheduled to begin in September and to be complete in summer 2026. Foundry has partnered with a fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital on the project and tapped Holt Lunsford Commercial as the leasing agent.

