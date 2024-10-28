Monday, October 28, 2024
DevelopmentIndustrialOfficeTexas

Foundry Commercial to Undertake 323,000 SF Industrial Conversion Project in Plano

by Taylor Williams

PLANO, TEXAS — Orlando-based Foundry Commercial will undertake a 323,000-square-foot industrial conversion project in Plano. The 22-acre site at 2700 W. Plano Parkway houses a 250,000-square-foot office building that will soon be demolished to construct two industrial buildings. These buildings will total 226,900 and 96,100 square feet and have 32-foot clear heights. JLL arranged construction financing for the redevelopment, which will be known as Plano Midpoint and is slated for an early 2026 completion.

