Foundry Commercial to Undertake Office-to-Industrial Conversion in Dallas

DALLAS — Foundry Commercial, an Orlando-based development and brokerage firm, will undertake an office-to-industrial conversion project in Dallas. The address of the office building was not announced, but the new industrial facility will total approximately 126,000 square feet and will be known as Villa Creek. The building will feature 32-foot clear heights, 28 dock-high doors and two drive-in doors. Construction is scheduled to begin this summer and to last about a year. Villa Creek will be Foundry’s 12th office-to-industrial conversion nationally and seventh in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.