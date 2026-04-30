Foundry Commercial Underway on Office-to-Industrial Conversion Project in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS — Foundry Commercial, an Orlando-based development and brokerage firm, is underway on construction of an office-to-industrial conversion project in Irving. The address of the office building was not announced, but the new industrial facility will total approximately 110,000 square feet and will be known as Ridgepoint. Demolitions began in March. An expected completion date was not announced. Ridgepoint will be Foundry’s 10th office-to-industrial conversion overall and its sixth in the Dallas area.