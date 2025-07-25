Friday, July 25, 2025
Festival South Aerial
Festival South, a 10-acre site located at the corner of NW 33rd Street and NW 27th Avenue in Pompano Beach, Fla., will be transformed into a two-building industrial campus totaling 182,000 square feet. (Photo courtesy of Foundry Commercial)
Foundry, Crow Holdings Acquire 10-Acre Site in Pompano Beach, Plan 182,000 SF Industrial Campus

by Abby Cox

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. — A partnership between Foundry Commercial’s Development & Investments platform and Crow Holdings Capital has acquired Festival South, a 10-acre former parking lot site located in Pompano Beach. The site will be redeveloped into a two-building industrial campus that totals 182,000 square feet. The new campus, which will be situated at the corner of NW 33rd Street and NW 27th Avenue near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, marks Foundry’s 21st development in the South Florida market. Further details about Festival South were not released.

