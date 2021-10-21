REBusinessOnline

Foundry, Modlo Break Ground on 495,000 SF Modlo Air Logistics Center in Metro Miami

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

Modlo Air Logistics Center

The new warehouses will feature insulated glass, R-20 roofs, LED lighting, 36-foot clear heights, 54-foot column spacing and electric car charging stations.

DORAL, FLA. — Foundry Commercial, in partnership with Modlo, the logistics platform of GLP Capital Partners, has broken ground on the Modlo Air Logistics Center, a three-warehouse property near Miami spanning over 495,000 square feet. The 23.7-acre site located at 7777 NW 41st St. in Doral once housed a PepsiCo bottling facility.

The three structures include Building 1 with 171,254 square feet, Building 2 with 173,716 square feet and Building 3 with 150,103 square feet. The new warehouses will feature insulated glass, R-20 roofs, LED lighting, 36-foot clear heights, 54-foot column spacing and electric car charging stations. The project is slated for completion by the summer of 2022. The site is located within two miles of Miami International Airport’s cargo entrance and is also near major expressways and PortMiami.

In addition to Foundry Commercial, which is serving as the fee developer for the build, project collaborators include Miller Construction, Puga & Associates International, DDA Engineers and Kimley-Horn.

