Foundry, Principal Global Investors Complete 371,000 SF Warehouse in Metro Nashville

SMYRNA, TENN. — A joint venture between Foundry Commercial and Principal Global Investors, doing business as Tridon Property Owner LLC, has completed the development of Creekside Logistics, a warehouse development located in Smyrna, roughly 25 miles outside Nashville. Ware Malcomb provided architecture and interior design services for the project, and Layton Construction served as the general contractor.

Totaling 371,000 square feet, the property features three buildings comprising 147,500; 135,240; and 88,500 square feet. Situated on 43 acres, the development will accommodate tenant occupancies ranging from 17,860 to 147,260 square feet. The buildings feature tilt-wall construction with 32-foot clear heights.