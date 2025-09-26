Friday, September 26, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Foundry Commercial and Wheelock Street Capital will transform the Festival Flea Market site in Pompano Beach into Festival Logistics Park.
DevelopmentFloridaIndustrialSoutheast

Foundry, Wheelock Street Capital to Develop 474,000 SF Festival Logistics Park in South Florida

by John Nelson

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. — A partnership between Foundry Commercial and Wheelock Street Capital has purchased the former Festival Flea Market site at 2900 W. Sample Road in Pompano Beach. The duo plans to transform the 25-acre property into Festival Logistics Park, a 474,000-square-foot development with three buildings ranging in size from 60,000 to 300,000 square feet.

Two of the buildings will front Sample Road, and all buildings will feature 32- to 36-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinkler systems, dock-high loading and ample parking. Foundry and Wheelock Street Capital plan to begin demolition of existing structures on the Festival site in the fourth quarter and deliver the park by the end of 2026.

The co-developers have tapped Nick Wigoda and Steve Medwin of Stream Realty Partners to manage leasing at Festival Logistics Park.

You may also like

JPI Breaks Ground on $132M Workforce Housing Project...

Blacktop Industrial Trust Buys 337,705 SF Rosslyn Business...

Simon Begins Redevelopment of Shops at Chestnut Hill...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $25.2M in Financing for...

Walker & Dunlop Negotiates Sale of 452-Bed Student...

Miller Construction Underway on $31M Expansion of Sherwin-Williams...

Cresa Arranges 250,041 SF Industrial Lease in Locust...

MMCC Secures $14.5M Construction Financing for Self-Storage Project...

Lincoln Completes 1.6 MSF Windsor Commerce Park in...