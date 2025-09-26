Foundry, Wheelock Street Capital to Develop 474,000 SF Festival Logistics Park in South Florida

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. — A partnership between Foundry Commercial and Wheelock Street Capital has purchased the former Festival Flea Market site at 2900 W. Sample Road in Pompano Beach. The duo plans to transform the 25-acre property into Festival Logistics Park, a 474,000-square-foot development with three buildings ranging in size from 60,000 to 300,000 square feet.

Two of the buildings will front Sample Road, and all buildings will feature 32- to 36-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinkler systems, dock-high loading and ample parking. Foundry and Wheelock Street Capital plan to begin demolition of existing structures on the Festival site in the fourth quarter and deliver the park by the end of 2026.

The co-developers have tapped Nick Wigoda and Steve Medwin of Stream Realty Partners to manage leasing at Festival Logistics Park.