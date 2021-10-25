REBusinessOnline

Fountain Residential Breaks Ground on 294-Bed Student Housing Community Near LSU in Baton Rouge

Posted on by in Development, Louisiana, Multifamily, Southeast, Student Housing

BATON ROUGE, LA. — Fountain Residential Partners has broken ground on The Vue on Parker, a 294-bed student housing development located near Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge.

The Vue on Parker will offer studio to five-bedroom units with bed-to-bath parity. The fully furnished units will include wood-look flooring, granite countertops, queen-sized pillowtop beds, 60-inch smart TVs, stainless steel appliances, full-sized washers and dryers and an onsite structured parking garage. Community amenities will include a swimming pool, clubhouse, strength training and cardio center and private study rooms. The project is scheduled for completion in fall 2023.

Fountain Residential partially raised capital for the project using crowdfunding platform CrowdStreet. First United Bank and Trust is the construction lender for the development. The design team includes Stuart Roosth Architects, Duplantis Design Group and MW Builder.

