Fountain Residential Partners Disposes of 241-Bed Student Housing Community Near KSU in Metro Atlanta

KENNESAW, GA. — Fountain Residential Partners has sold 14 SixtyFive, a 241-bed student housing community near Kennesaw State University in metro Atlanta. The development was recently completed and offers two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom, fully furnished units with bed-to-bath parity. Community amenities include study spaces on every floor, a gaming room, 24-hour fitness center, outdoor kitchen, barbecue grills, resort-style swimming pool and a study lounge. The 52-unit property is situated one mile north of campus at 1465 Shiloh Road in Kennesaw. Teddy Leatherman, Stewart Hayes and Scott Clifton of JLL represented the seller in the disposition of the property to Nuveen Real Estate. The sales price was not disclosed.