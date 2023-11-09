Fountainhead Development Sells Retail Pad at Monterey Crossing in Palm Desert, California for $6.3M

PALM DESERT, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a newly built, multi-tenant retail pad at Monterey Crossing, a shopping center in the Coachella Valley city of Palm Desert. Newport Beach-based Fountainhead Development sold the asset to a Los Angeles-based private investor for $6.3 million.

Situated on 1.2 acres at 3120 Dinah Shore Drive, the 8,370-square-foot property was fully leased to Jersey Mike’s Subs, Nekter Juice Bar, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, Keith Alexander DDS and Mathnasium. The building was built in 2022.

Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko of Hanley Investment represented the seller, while Yoram Katz of Woodland Hills-based Peak Commercial represented the buyer in the deal. This transaction marks the fifth retail pad building Hanley Investment Group has sold at Monterey Crossing, totaling a combined 25,430 square feet and approximately $27 million.