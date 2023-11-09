Thursday, November 9, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
3120-Dinah-Shore-Dr-Palm-Desert-CA
The retail pad at 3120 Dinah Shore Drive in Palm Desert, Calif., features 8,370 square feet of multi-tenant retail space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

Fountainhead Development Sells Retail Pad at Monterey Crossing in Palm Desert, California for $6.3M

by Amy Works

PALM DESERT, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a newly built, multi-tenant retail pad at Monterey Crossing, a shopping center in the Coachella Valley city of Palm Desert. Newport Beach-based Fountainhead Development sold the asset to a Los Angeles-based private investor for $6.3 million.  

Situated on 1.2 acres at 3120 Dinah Shore Drive, the 8,370-square-foot property was fully leased to Jersey Mike’s Subs, Nekter Juice Bar, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, Keith Alexander DDS and Mathnasium. The building was built in 2022.

Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko of Hanley Investment represented the seller, while Yoram Katz of Woodland Hills-based Peak Commercial represented the buyer in the deal. This transaction marks the fifth retail pad building Hanley Investment Group has sold at Monterey Crossing, totaling a combined 25,430 square feet and approximately $27 million.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 358-Unit Ansley...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 200-Unit Olde...

Laramar Group Acquires 35,406 SF Medical Office Building...

Rosewood Property Receives $31.9M Acquisition Loan for Self-Storage...

CBRE Brokers $8.7M Sale of Bevia Apartments in...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $2.7M Acquisition of Retail/Office...

Capstone Negotiates $1.3M Sale of Canyon Retreat Apartments...

Churchill Forge Acquires 352-Unit Clusters Apartments in Midland,...

NewQuest Properties Negotiates $10M Sale of Industrial Facility...