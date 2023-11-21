Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Sterling Bay recently renovated 2430 N Halsted with new amenities and offers tenants short-term leases.
Four Biotech Tenants Sign Leases at Sterling Bay-Owned Property in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Four biotech tenants have signed leases at 2430 N Halsted, a recently revamped scientific research facility owned by Sterling Bay in Chicago’s Lincoln Park.

• Seq Biomarque is establishing its first location in Chicago. The company is developing a cost-effective, blood-based screening and diagnostic test for Alzheimer’s disease.

• CeGaT Corp. is making its debut in the United States. Parent company CeGaT GmbH is based in Germany and works in genomics and personalized medicine.

• EVOQ Therapeutics, spun out of the University of Michigan’s on-campus lab spaces, is working to reform autoimmune disease treatment with novel immunotherapies.

• Cyclopure specializes in water purification and water treatment technologies. The firm has relocated and expanded its headquarters from the Illinois Science + Technology Park.

Dave Gloor and Daniella Hemsley negotiated the leases for Sterling Bay on an internal basis. Jonathan Metzl and Jack Deroche of Cushman & Wakefield represented Cyclopure.

